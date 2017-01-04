NABEF Accepting Nominations for Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2017 Celebration of Service to America Awards recognizing outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners will be honored at the 19th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards gala, held Tuesday, June 20 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Categories for the Service to America Awards include:



Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television, honoring broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.



Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television, recognizing broadcasters for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements that serve the children of their communities.



Service to America Television Award, acknowledging a television station for the totality of its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community.



The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from the National Association of Broadcasters, Bonneville International and Hearst Television. In recent years, Sharon Stone, Gary Sinise; Paul Simon; Stevie Wonder; Glenn Close; Jeff Bridges; Quincy Jones; Sir Elton John; Bill Clinton; Laura Bush; Muhammad Ali; Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter; among others, have been presented with the Celebration of Service to America Leadership Award at the event.