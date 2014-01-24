NAB Show Partners with Brazilian Society of Television Engineering

WASHINGTON— NAB Show organizers have formed a new strategic partnership with the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering to collaborate on the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering’s annual conference and trade show. The 2014 SET Expo will be held August 24-27 in São Paulo.



NAB Show will develop several educational sessions, host an exhibit booth and provide logistical support to the 2014 SET Expo. This is an expansion of the existing relationship between SET and NAB, and is part of the NAB Show Collaborative, an initiative focused on leading the global media and entertainment industry through partnerships with international organizations and events, offering education, open dialogue and showcased technologies to inspire growth and innovation.



In the past, the commercial sector of the U.S. Consulate in São Paulo has worked closely with both organizations as part of its efforts to encourage U.S. – Brazilian business. Additionally, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith provided the keynote address at the 2013 SET Expo.



“We are proud to sign this agreement with NAB, taking to the next level our partnership of 24 years, during which time SET’s breakfast sessions at NAB Show expanded consistently and became a traditional meeting point for Brazilian delegates,” said SET President Olimpio J. Franco.