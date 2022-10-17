NAB Show NY: Zero Density Demos Reality Engine Compositing System

NEW YORK—Zero Density will be at NAB Show New York to showcase their latest technologies, including Reality Engine, a real-time broadcast compositing system that the company says enables “real-time visual effects pipelines featuring video I/O, keying, compositing and rendering in one single machine.

Reality Engine uses NVidia Quadro GPUDirect technology for high-performance video I/O in order to streamline real-time 4K UltraHD workflows. It uses Unreal Engine by Epic Games, as the 3D renderer.

Reality Engine supports industry-standard mechanical and optical camera tracking systems and can use the lens calibration data sent by the tracking devices. When the talent tracking data is acquired by Reality Engine, the engine positions the talent inside the virtual world in the correct position and depth. This technology automatically enables the creation of reﬂections and refractions of the talent.

According to the company, interaction between the real and physical is achieved with realism thanks to “Reality Engine’s industry ﬁrst and only feature of compositing in 3D space. All process happens in one single machine.”

