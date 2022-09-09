NAB Show NY: One Minute With… Wheatstone Corp.

As NAB Show New York prepares to return to the Javits Center after several years away due to COVID-19, TV Tech caught up with Phil Owens, senior sales engineer at Wheatstone Corp. Attendees at the show can find Wheatstone in booth 1518 with the company’s latest innovations.

TV Tech: What are you most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

Phil Owens: As a regional East Coast show, NAB Show New York focuses on several very big markets (New York City, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston) and it’s always a pleasure to personally connect with our clients and friends from these cities.

TVT: What will be Wheatstone's most important product news?

Owens: Our new Layers Software Suite, which runs on enterprise IP servers and includes full-function virtual radio and television consoles, as well as glass user interfaces for backend mixing, audio processing and streaming into a transmitter or CDN provider.

One server can host multiple broadcast instances, replacing dedicated hardware for many studios and locations—specifically audio mixing consoles, standalone audio processors and streaming appliances.

