NAB Show NY: Interra to Showcase Expertise in Media Content QC and Monitoring

Recent innovations in content QC and monitoring — designed to address needs as varied as content prep and delivery as well as audio/video quality checks and 24/7 monitoring needs — will be on display by Interra Systems at the 2022 NAB Show New York.

(Image credit: Interra Systems)

The technology is designed to assist media companies in improving audio/video quality but also in managing metadata, deploying cloud and hybrid environments and automating media processing and verification.

The company plans to show off the latest enhancements to the ORION Content Monitoring Suite, which centers on a variety of cloud deployment scenarios for both live and VOD content. Enhancements on display at the show will include ad insertion monitoring, support for Dolby Vision and HDR, visual trending for QoS and QoE metrics, CPIX-based DRM integrations, and new audio/video quality checks. To address evolving bandwidth requirements or the need for daily service availability reports, the technology includes a new flexible licensing model.

At the show the company also plans to demonstrate the ORION solution for real-time monitoring of linear channels in an IP-based delivery environment. New features include support for the monitoring of contribution stream formats, additional audio quality checks like peak levels and audio clipping, enhanced video dropout detection, HDR and ad compliance and secure HTTPS-based access, among other features.

As part of its ORION product suite, the company’s new ORION 2110 probe is designed to simplify IP monitoring. Key features of the system include redundancy and NMOS integration, monitoring of IP-related parameters and support for monitoring SCTE-104 ad signaling.

Other solutions to be on display at the show include the ORION Central Manager, an enterprise-wide visibility management system that allows a media company to manage multiple ORION linear and ORION-OTT setups at different locations as needed; the BATON ML/AI-enabled automated QC platform including the BATON Captions automated captioning solution, BATON WINNOW, content classification and identification system, BATON LipSync system; and the VEGA media analysis platform.

Interra will be in Stand 1035.