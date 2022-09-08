NAB Show New York to Feature New Cine Live Lab

WASHINGTON—NAB Show New York is introducing the Cine Live Lab, a show floor destination designed to highlight the synergies between cinematic and broadcast style production. The lab will feature hands-on demonstrations of the latest tools and techniques in cinematic storytelling and live broadcast production.

Presented in partnership with AbelCine, the Cine Live Lab is open to all NAB Show New York badge holders and will take place October 19–20 at the Javits Center.

Announcing the news, Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events, said “We are excited to offer this dedicated area of the show floor exclusively at NAB Show New York for the cine and broadcasting community to gain exposure and hands-on experience with the latest equipment transforming production and post workflows.”

AbelCine Co-founder and CEO Pete Abel said, “We are in a transformative time in which cinematic storytelling tools and techniques are being applied to live performance and broadcast productions. The approach that is emerging on these projects is a combination of cinema and broadcast production talent and disciplines. We are pleased to present Cine Live Lab to foster discussions and bring the creative community together.”

The Cine Live Lab will feature three premier sessions from AbelCine. Presentation topics will include managing cinematic multicam projects, audience experience goals, identifying production team member roles, as well as equipment and skillsets required of crews.

Additional sessions will teach techniques in camera operations needed to get the best shot, from lensing and focus to setup and framing. Other exhibitors driving advancements in content creation and cinema will demonstrate their latest technology. Supporting partners of the lab include Sony, Fujinon, Reidel and Multidyne.

The Cine Consortium was launched in November 2021 to help NAB Show and its affiliated events identify opportunities, such as the Cine Live Lab, to educate and unite the cinema, production, post and broader content creation communities. Members include studios, guilds, societies, and technologists.