NAB Show Includes Daily Podcasts



The NAB will offer a daily podcast covering on-going events at the NAB Show starting on April 11. “The NAB Show BuZZ,” will feature five-minute newsbreaks produced live on the hour during the day, and a special one-hour daily wrap-up posted at 7:00 p.m. PST each evening. The podcasts will be coordinated by the Digital Production BuZZ organization.



“The NAB Show is huge—no one can see it all,” said Larry Jordan, executive producer and host of the Digital Production BuZZ. “That’s where our team of producers and reporters can help. We thrive on the challenge of delivering late-breaking and informative news and interviews to our listeners. There is no arena more important to the broadcast industry than the NAB Show and we are looking forward to providing global audiences with NAB Show news throughout the convention.”



The podcasts will include behind-the-scenes show coverage, interviews with newsmakers, special coverage of the NAB Show’s Content Theatre and Post Pit and more. They will originate in the Lower South Hall, near the show’s Post Pit. They may be accessed via www.nabshowbuzz.com, or downloaded from iTunes.



