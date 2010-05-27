NAB Show 2011 to Host TelepresenceWorld



Hemisphere Expo Services Inc. has teamed with the NAB Show to bring their TelepresenceWorld experience to next year’s premiere digital media and entertainment event. This emerging business technology provides an immersive experience for users, enabling global business meetings to occur as if participants were in the same room.



TelepresenceWorld will feature exhibits in telepresence and telecollaborative technologies as well as an education program with elements integrated into the NAB Show environment.



Telepresence technology features high-quality video and audio from multiple feeds, and has already developed specialized packages for industries such as pharmaceutical research labs, neurological operating rooms, university-level distance learning and movie and television studios.



NAB Show 2011 will take place April 9-14 in Las Vegas.



