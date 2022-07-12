NAB Promotes Four to Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced the promotions of four staff members in several departments to senior vice president.

Nicole Gustafson and Josh Pollack were promoted to senior vice president, Government Relations. Both joined NAB in 2017 and advocate before Congress and the Administration on behalf of broadcasters regarding legislative and federal policy issues. Gustafson previously served in offices of Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA); former Majority Leader/Minority Whip Eric Cantor (R-VA); and Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Pollack previously served as special assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs during the Obama Administration and as a congressional aide to former Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-MD).

Laura Kaufman has been promoted to senior vice president and corporate counsel, Legal and Regulatory Affairs. She joined NAB in 2019 and also serves as secretary and corporate counsel for the NAB Leadership Foundation. She previously worked in the law firms of BakerHostetler and Seyfarth Shaw.

John Clark, who joined NAB in 2016, has been promoted to senior vice president, Emerging Technology and executive director, PILOT. In his position, Clark leads NAB’s PILOT initiative, a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technologies and cultivating new media opportunities. He was previously the executive director of the Reese News Lab in the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina.

“These well-deserved promotions recognize the leadership and integral role that Nicole, Josh, Laura and John have played in so many of NAB’s recent accomplishments on behalf of broadcasters,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “NAB is fortunate to have individuals of their talent and experience working every day to ensure a bright and vibrant future for broadcast radio and television stations across the country.”