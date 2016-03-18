NAB Hires Baum as VP of Government Relations

WASHINGTON—Ray Baum is joining the National Association of Broadcasters as its new vice president of government relations.

Baum began his career as a lawyer before being elected to the Oregon State Legislature in 1989. He served as part of the Legislature until 1997. In 2003 he was appointed as a commissioner on the Oregon Public Utility Commission, serving as chairman in 2010. In 2011 he arrived in Washington to serve as a senior policy advisor for the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology. Baum’s role expanded in 2013 to that of senior policy advisor to the full committee.

The official start date for Baum will be March 31. He will report to Curtis LeGeyt, executive vice president of government relations for NAB.