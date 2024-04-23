NAB Extends Contract for President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of NAB through 2029, according to NAB Joint Board Chair Perry Sook.

The announcement comes at a time when the broadcasting industry is facing rapid changes in the media landscape. The contract extension will provide the NAB with leadership continuity and stability as the group helps the industry navigate those changes and challenges.

LeGeyt has been with NAB for over a decade and assumed his current role on January 1, 2022.

“NAB and its members are thrilled to have Curtis LeGeyt leading our advocacy efforts in Washington and delighted about his contract extension,” said Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group. “Curtis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and an unwavering dedication to the future of broadcasting, ensuring NAB remains at the forefront of innovation. We are confident in his ability to drive continued success for NAB and its members.”

"I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the leadership of NAB,” said LeGeyt. “Representing the broadcast television and radio stations that unite our communities during this transformative period in media is a privilege. The growing importance of our stations in delivering news and information Americans can trust drives my commitment to this vital industry. I am grateful for the faith placed in me by the NAB Board of Directors and our members, and I am committed to an innovation agenda that allows local TV and radio to thrive well into the future for the betterment of our communities."

During LeGeyt’s tenure as president and CEO, the organization has successfully advocated for policies to level the playing field with big tech, enable access to AM radio in the automobile, prevent a new radio performance fee and has furthered the deployment of ATSC 3.0. Additionally, NAB achieved a significant reduction in broadcast regulatory fees for local stations and successfully litigated for the Federal Communications Commission to provide a meaningful review of broadcast ownership rules, the group said.

LeGeyt has also provided steady leadership and strategic direction for the revitalization of NAB Show in the post-COVID era. Strong revenue from NAB Show and its marquee events, combined with support from association members, has contributed to NAB’s fiscal health and long-term security, the group said.