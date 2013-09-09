NAB Education Foundation Names 2014 Broadcast Leadership Training Class

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Education Foundation has named the members of the 2014 Broadcast Leadership Training program.



The 2013 class consists of: Jeff Anderson, Radio One Richmond; Pamela Barber, WMOR-TV Tampa-Hearst Television; David Benton, Patrick Communications; Derrick Chresfield, D&D Enterprise; Twanda Dula, Radio One/Interactive One Local; James Finch, Fox 6 WBRC and MyFoxAL.com (Raycom); Robert Koplar, Koplar Communications; Mario Mendoza, Cox Media Group; Veronica Moroian, Univision WGBO; Elizabeth Russell Neuhoff, Neuhoff Communications; Efren Padilla, Univision Communications; Oscar Rodriguez, Entravision Communications; Andy Ruback, NRG Media Corp.; John Trevino, NBC Universal/Telemundo; Ty Shea, Morgan Murphy Stations; Benjamin Van Ness, WSJV-Quincy Inc.; Chris Weimer, WAGM-TV/NEPSK Inc.; Michelle Wright, Schurz Communications, Inc.



The ten-month, MBA-style program teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations to senior level broadcast executives who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners. To encourage diversity in broadcasting, NABEF also offers fellowship opportunities to women and people of color.



Of the 220 BLT graduates, 34 currently own or have owned stations, and more than 90 have moved to more senior level positions or to larger markets.



The BLT program comprises weekend sessions held once a month for ten months at NAB’s headquarters. Students will have the opportunity to network with session instructors, who are comprised of broadcasters, Federal Communications Commission staff, communications attorneys and members of the banking community and academic faculty. They will also learn to apply the program skills to real-world situations.



“We continue to have great support from broadcast industry sponsors to make this program available to radio and TV senior managers, especially women and minorities who receive fellowships,” said Diane Sutter, founder, president and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting and BLT program dean.



NABEF and Sutter have tapped industry experts to serve as associate deans of the program. They are Trila Bumstead, owner, Ohana Media Group; Anita Stephens-Graham, co-founder and managing director, Graham and Associates; Marc Jaromin, president, Mojo Brands Media, LLC; DuJuan McCoy, president and CEO, Bayou City Broadcasting; and Jeanette Tully, CEO, Aloha Station Trust.



Program sponsors include NAB, Bayou City Broadcasting, Cox Media Group, Legend Communications, Listener Driven Radio/Top Line Matters, Morgan Murphy Media, The Nielsen Company, Quincy, Raycom Media, Schurz Communications, WAGM-TV and Univision.