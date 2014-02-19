NAB Education Foundation Chooses General Motors for Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON— The NAB Education Foundation will present its Corporate Leadership Award to General Motors, in recognition of the work of the General Motors Foundation, during the 16th Celebration of Service to America Awards, June 17 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.



Each year, this award is given to a non-broadcast business that exemplifies focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.



“Through strong, ongoing support of education, health, community development and environmental initiatives, General Motors and the General Motors Foundation have made a positive impact on American society,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander.



Formed in 1976, the GM Foundation has granted more than $265 million in support of vital nonprofit organizations across the U.S. during the past decade.



Its initiatives include the national Buick Achievers Scholarship Program, and since its 2011 inception, it has awarded $16.5 million in scholarships to students pursuing college degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and fields related to the automotive industry.



The GM Foundation has also supported organizations and events that spark an interest in U.S. history. Most recently, the foundation donated a $1 million grant to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.



In 2010, the GM Foundation pledged $27.1 million to United Way for Southeastern, used in seven Detroit-area high schools to raise graduation rates. Nearly three years into the initiative, attendance rates at the schools are reaching 90 percent, and ACT scores are rising. The GM Foundation also granted $500,000 in support of the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan to create 16 preschool classrooms in Detroit.



In 2013, the GM Foundation provided $2 million to Safe Kids Worldwide in support of its awareness programs.



In 2013, the GM Foundation’s Plant City Grants awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofits in cities where GM has business operations. The foundation also partnered with Habitat for Humanity International, donating $1.5 million for revitalization projects in 12 cities, as well as disaster relief in the aftermath of the Texas tornadoes.



GM and the GM Foundation also support cancer research through nearly $7.3 million in donations to the Karmanos Cancer Institute over 17 years.



In the environmental space, the GM Foundation has provided more than $200,000 to Earth Force, Inc. to expand the Global Rivers Environmental Education Network program. Through “GM Green,” 231 teamGM Cares employee volunteers from 42 GM facilities worked with 9,261 students and 167 educators from 112 schools to improve understanding of local water resources.



The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc., Bonneville International Corporation and the National Association of Broadcasters. Recent recipients include: Stevie Wonder; Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Sir Elton John, former President Bill Clinton, First Lady Laura Bush, Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, boxer Muhammad Ali.