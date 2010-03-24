NAB Content Theater to Showcase Alice in 3D



The NAB Show will feature two Content Theater sessions showcasing behind-the-scenes details on the advancements in 3D entertainment from the filmmakers of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” and executives from ESPN’s upcoming stereoscopic 3D network. The all-star sessions will show 3D footage from the cutting-edge film and network.



“‘Alice in Wonderland’: Turning Fantasy into Motion Picture Reality” will feature a line-up of industry leaders including Art Repola, executive vice president of visual effects and production, The Walt Disney Studios; Ken Ralston, multi-Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor for the film; Corey Turner, stereographer for the film; and Tom Peitzman, co-producer/visual effects producer for the film.



“ESPN: Scoring a Field Goal in S3D Sports” will feature a panel of leading executives including Anthony Bailey, vice president emerging technologies, ESPN; Phil Orlins, coordinating producer, ESPN X Games; Vince Pace, CEO and Cinematographer, PACE; and Bob Toms, vice president, production enhancements & interactive TV, ESPN.



The Content Theater will be located in N109 in the North Hall.



