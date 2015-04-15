NAB 2015: Ikegami Rolls Out Handheld 8K Camera System

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami has collaborated with Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) to develop an 8K ultra high-definition television camera. Designed for live studio and field production, the SHK-810 camera head is compact and weighs less than 20 lbs (9 kg). It can be operated in the same way as the existing Ikegami broadcast camera systems.



Ikegami introduced the first-generation 8K UHDTV camera with NHK in 2002. This was followed by a second-generation model in 2004 and third-generation camera in 2010, each incorporating the most advanced available video technology. With further technological innovation and collaboration, Ikegami’s SHK-810 fourth-generation UHDTV camera is one-tenth the size of the first generation model and has significantly improved operability.



According to the roadmap of the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications, test broadcasts of 4K/8K via BS satellite television will start at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, followed by 8K on-air broadcasting which is scheduled to start by 2018 in Japan. A tentative report published by the MIC on Sept. 9, 2014, states that 4K/8K broadcasting is targeted to be in place in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The MIC anticipates that 4K/8K broadcasting should be accessible via public viewing points in Japan by the year 2020 and 4K/8K-resolution television sets should be widespread in the consumer market by that time. Expectations for 8K UHDTV are increasing strongly.



As the market demand for UHDTV is expected to expand globally, Ikegami is exhibiting both the SHK-810 and a newly developed prototype 4K 3-CMOS camera at NAB 2015 in Las Vegas. Ikegami will further develop its 8K UHDTV technology.



​​ Main features of the Ikegami SHK-810 8K UHDTV camera:

・The Ikegami SHK-810 camera employs a single 33 million-pixel Super 35 CMOS sensor, achieving 4,000 TVL horizontal and vertical resolution. The color filter on the sensor employs a dual-green SHV color arrangement and achieves a high level of modulation depth.



・The System Expander enables the use of large viewfinders and full studio lenses, converting the portable camera into a full-facility studio/field camera.



・A viewfinder detail (VF DTL) function allows the camera operator to increase the detail edges to the viewfinder and picture monitor video for easy focusing. A lens aberration correction function and communication features (tally, intercom, etc.) are also available for conventional HDTV camera operation.



・The PL-Lens mount allows the operator to use the camera with 8K lenses, cine lenses, 4K lenses and custom-designed zoom lenses for single-chip SHV cameras. A flange-back adjustment system is built-in, enabling back focus adjustment of PL-mount lenses without shims.



・Standard SMPTE fiber cable can be used between camera head and camera control unit to enable long-distance transmission for live broadcasting.





Main specifications



Camera head dimensions: W6.6 x H9.0 x D15.6 inch (W168 x H228 x D395.3 mm.

CCU dimensions: W19.0 x H8.7 x D18.8 inch (W482 x H222 x D478 mm).

Camera head weight:19.8 lbs. (9 kg) or less.

CCU weight:66 lbs. (30 kg) or less.

Resolution limit: 4,000 TV lines horizontal and vertical.

