NAB 2015: 4K 4Charity Fun Run Raises $35,000

LAS VEGAS—Elemental Technologies together with founding co-sponsor Ericsson announced the 4K 4Charity Fun Run held in conjunction with the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 14 raised more than $35,000 for charities, with registration doubling over the inaugural event held last September at IBC in Amsterdam.

The next 4K 4Charity Fun Run will take place at IBC 2015.Sponsorship opportunities for the event open May 4, 2015. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is June 26, 2015. Inquiries may be directed tolaurab@elementaltechnologies.com.

“Technology innovation and industry-shaping thought leadership is at an all-time high this year at the NAB Show with more than 103,000 attendees from 164 countries,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB. “This run gave us the opportunity to do even more by positively impacting the broader international arena and local Las Vegas community that has graciously hosted our convention for years.”

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2015 NAB Show was supported by premiere sponsors Akamai Technologies, Aspera (an IBM company), Dolby Laboratories and Verimatrix. Supporting sponsors were ChyronHego, DTS, Inc. and EVS. NAB was the official association sponsor for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run and New Bay Media was the exclusive media partner for the event. Coffee was provided by TIABI Coffee & Waffle.

“We are deeply thankful to the wonderful teams at NAB and NewBay Media and the generosity of registrants and sponsors,” said Laura Barber, senior publicity and events manager for Elemental. “Together, we will continue to grow the 4K 4Charity Fun Run and make a huge difference to those in need while engaging in a fun, healthy activity. See you on the course soon!”

The 4km (2.49-mile) race commemorated major 4K achievements across the media and entertainment industry and raised funds for Heifer International, an organization that helps link communities and bring sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas with a long history of poverty. Additionally, a portion of 4K 4Charity Fun Run proceeds were allocated to The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas-based charity that provides safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children in crisis.

Pictures from the run will be posted next week at www.4K4Charity.com.