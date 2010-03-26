MultiDyne spotlights LiGHTBoX 3D

At the 2010 NAB Show (Booth C7637), MultiDyne, a provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions, will introduce a new LiGHTBoX 3D fiber transport system, a reconfigured version of its LiGHTBoX solution.

MultiDyne’s new LiGHTBoX 3D addresses the transport needs of 3-D production while maintaining the ruggedness and flexibility of the standard LiGHTBoX. Sports and ENG broadcasters have used the original version for years, most recently debuting on the field at Yankee Stadium during the World Series.

The new LiGHTBoX 3D provides a natural evolution path for crews looking to stay ahead of the game when purchasing new 3-D-ready equipment. With more signal paths for HD video, audio and data, the LiGHTBoX 3D can be configured for even the most complicated 3-D shoots. Fully customizable and offering virtually any signal configuration, the LiGHTBoX 3D can also be linked via tactical fiber cable to the MultiDyne DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000 and HEMC-4000 signal-transmission units.

Providing a high-quality signal throughput and the ability to integrate almost any solution from the MultiDyne product line, the LiGHTBoX 3D system offers users endless possibilities and flexibility. It is also housed in a rugged case, making it highly weatherproof for outdoor and remote location broadcasting.