MultiDyne Purchases Census Digital

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne has announced that it has completed an acquisition for the Toronto-based signal processing, distribution, conversion and monitoring gear provider Census Digital. The deal includes Census Digital’s existing fiber transport platforms.

According to MultiDyne, the acquisition of Census Digital will strengthen its audio monitoring and processing portfolio of products for the broadcast, live production and commercial AV markets.

As part of the deal, MultiDyne will retain Census Digital’s Toronto headquarters. MultiDyne CEO Frank Jachetta will oversee the combined operations that will see MultiDyne and Census Digital engineers combine on new product development and integration of existing product lines. The Census Digital brand will remain in some product branding and communications for an as yet undetermined amount of time.

“While we anticipate new product lines that merge our combined strengths, we see many opportunities to build transport capability into existing Census Digital products, notably the C-Series of embedded audio monitors and openGear audio conversion and distribution models,” said Jachetta. “Know for its engineering prowess, Census Digital brings exceptional value and synergy to our market-leading fiber-optic systems. This is the right acquisition at the right time as we continue to diversify and expand.”

No financial details on the acquisition were provided.