MultiDyne Appoints John Ferder Director of Engineering

HAUPPAUGE, NY—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has appointed John Ferder as its director of engineering. An industry veteran of more than three decades, Ferder has held diverse engineering roles at Chyron Corporation, Roscor Corporation and Phillips/BTS over a 10-year period before moving onto CBS in New York City.

He is the former Director of Studio and Post-Production Engineering at CBS, a position he held for more than 12 years. Ferder was responsible for the design, construction and support of all production and postproduction facilities in the CBS Broadcast Center, including renovations for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. He also spearheaded the 2008 construction of a new control room for CBS Evening News, and a new studio for CBS This Morning.

“Fiber is used today to transport files over the internet for many broadcast and production applications,” said Ferder. “We see new opportunities to improve encryption and compression to transfer files and higher data payloads over a single fiber faster and more efficiently. This will grow in importance as more facilities migrate to IP, and the release of the SMPTE 2110 standards will help to accelerate these developments. We will bring new, IP-focused products to market that are more compact, more efficient and aligned with businesses that build fixed and mobile production studios based on these standards.”

“John brings a fresh engineering perspective to MultiDyne that will take the company to new heights of product innovation, yet also streamline ease of use for our customers worldwide,” said Jachetta. “This includes improved accessibility to product information with clear and concise language, which will accelerate the learning curve for end users across all skill levels. We’re privileged to welcome John to the team.”