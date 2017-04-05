MultiDyne Adds Robert Bush as Director of Sales

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—The sales team at MultiDyne will have a new Director of Sales with the announcement of the hiring of Robert Bush.

Robert Bush

Bush is a former U.S. Marine Corps member. His civilian career began at Leitch as a bench technician and field service engineer. Additional positions have included time as a field service engineer and sales engineer/manager at Evertz, and chief engineer – broadcast for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. He has also served as a consultant for Mason Technologies and a freelance broadcast engineer at AARP HQ Studios.

Bush’s role with MultiDyne will partly involve promoting more fiber transport equipment and support to customers, per MultiDyne’s press release. Bush will report to Frank Jachetta, MultiDyne president.