MRC Extends George Ivie’s Term as Executive Director

NEW YORK—The Media Rating Council (MRC) has announced that executive director and CEO George W. Ivie has agreed to a new five-year contract extension.

This extension to his current contract means that Ivie, who began his tenure as the sixth executive director in MRC’s history in 2000, will continue to serve in his role through at least 2027.

The agreement comes at a time when the MRC has been playing a central role in the media and entertainment industry’s attempt to develop improved measurement solutions that can better capture the viewing and impact of ad campaigns and programming across multiple platforms.

“MRC has flourished over the years of George’s leadership,” said Dale Coons, senior vice president and media research director at Campbell Ewald, and chairman of the MRC’s Board of Directors. “The organization’s membership has more than tripled, the number of audits MRC oversees annually has grown more than five-fold and the diversity of measurement areas for which MRC has authored standards and subsequently conducted audits has expanded many times over. George’s thoroughness, insight and diplomacy are highlights of his tenure as executive director of the MRC. Today’s MRC is looked to as one of the industry’s foremost authorities on measurement issues, which is a testament to George’s vision and skill, and we’re thrilled to know that he’ll be continuing to lead MRC as we face the critical measurement challenges that lie ahead.”

“I’m gratified and humbled by the confidence that the MRC Board and our executive leadership has demonstrated in me in granting this extension,” noted Ivie. “I’m also excited about the future and the many challenges that lie ahead, such as ensuring the quality of data inputs, an enhanced focus on outcomes-based measurement and other new approaches, and comprehensively addressing the impacts of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques on measurement. But I’m equally committed to doing those things MRC has done all along in working to maintain a high bar for measurement quality and ensuring that all population groups are fairly represented in today’s media and advertising measurement.”

In all, Ivie has nearly 40 years of experience in media research auditing, oversight and consulting. Prior to joining MRC, he was a partner at the CPA firm Ernst & Young, where he served as its lead representative and advisor to the MRC, and managed all audits the firm conducted on MRC’s behalf. He has spoken in many forums, including testifying before the U.S. Congress about media measurement issues, and is a past recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Hugh Malcolm Beville Award for his contributions to the field of media research.