MotorTrend Launches Its First Spanish-Language Channel

MotorTrend Group has announced the creation of its first-ever Spanish-language FAST channel, MotorTrend Veloz TV and the launch of the service on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish language streaming service.

The new free, ad-supported streaming television streaming services provides fans immediate access to their favorite automotive shows for free in Spanish and is designed to capitalize on the growing demand for MotorTrend’s automotive content by Spanish-speaking audiences, the company said.

“Our Hispanic audience represents the fastest growing, most passionate fan base for all-things-automotive. Over 15 million Hispanics in the U.S. consider themselves automotive enthusiasts and by offering our premium shows in Spanish on FAST, we’re doubling down on expanding our content to a diverse audience,” said Alex Wellen, CEO and president of MotorTend Group, which is part of Warner Bros. Discovery. “With MotorTrend Veloz TV, we’re extending our reach to the very communities that have shaped car culture. The launch on ViX marks a significant step in our mission to make our programming accessible to enthusiasts everywhere.”

Current programming including Shorty’s Dream Shop, with the first majority Latino cast from MotorTrend, as well as hit programs including Bitchin’ Rides, Inside West Coast Customs, Iron Resurrection, JDM Legends, Junkyard Empire, Overhaulin’, RMD Garage, Speed is the New Black, Texas Metal, The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, and Unique Rides.

The company said that following the launch in ViX, it will announced additional distribution partners for the channel.

“As we continue expanding our offering, we’re thrilled to partner with the MotorTrend Group to add MotorTrend Veloz TV to our channel line-up and continue to reach and engage ViX audiences through the adrenaline of their favorite automotive shows, in their language on this dedicated channel,” said Bilai Joa Silar, Senior Vice-President, Head of Programming and AVOD Content for ViX at TelevisaUnivision.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and more than 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app offers two levels of access, one free with ads and one premium with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, on all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices and online at vix.com.

The company said that MotorTrend Veloz TV will also add multiple dubbed series to MotorTrend’s current FAST TV offerings, increasing the world’s largest library of premium automotive programming. The launch follows on the heels of MotorTrend’s recent strategic partnership announcements with Google TV and Roku, making MotorTrend content available to the majority of FAST viewers in the United States.

MotorTrend FAST TV is currently also available on platforms including Google TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo Play, VIDAA, and Plex, the last of which provides international distribution. The FAST channel is also available on MotorTrend.com and MotorTrend+ as an owned and operated channel.