Mosart Medialab AS to Feature Newscast Automation at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Mosart Medialab AS will feature Mosart Newscast Automation 3.6, which makes it easier for control room crews to focus on creating greater amounts of content at higher quality. It controls more than 55 different peripheral broadcast devices including vision and audio mixers, video servers, graphics systems, camera robots, routers, lighting boards, and other systems, often through native API.



This product’s innovative design improves nonlinear news production and performance in breaking news situations by giving directors instant content access which is especially beneficial during deviations from the NRCS rundown, and when directors are making on-the-fly decisions about which content and assets to use.



Another product to be displayed, Mosart Multi-Studio Solution, is a software package for broadcasters with multiple studios. Combining Mosart Media Router and Mosart Template Sharing, the package enables sharing of resources and coordination across several control rooms. New functionality added to the Mosart Media Router enables the sharing of video wall, lighting, and camera resources.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Mosart Medialab AS will be in booth SL2419.