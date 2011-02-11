Moonves, NAB President Gordon Smith in NAB Show Q&A

Leslie Moonves

CBS Corporation President and CEO Leslie Moonves will participate in a question-and-answer session with NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith April 12 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The session will also include a "State of the Broadcast Industry" address by Smith.



"NAB is delighted to have one of the true champions of broadcasting joining us for a conversation at the NAB Show," said Smith. "Leslie Moonves has defined excellence during his 16 year career at CBS, and he remains one of the great ambassadors for local and network television. We look forward to discussing his vision for broadcasting on the multi-platform world of tomorrow."



Topics will include broadcasting's position in the multichannel universe, growth opportunities for local and network television on new digital devices, and government efforts to reclaim additional television spectrum.



Moonves oversees all operations of CBS Corporation, including the CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Stations, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime, CBS Radio, CBS Outdoor, Simon & Schuster, CBS Interactive, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment and CBS Films.



Prior to the Viacom separation in 2005, Moonves served as Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Viacom and Chairman of CBS, overseeing all of Viacom's domestic and international broadcast television operations, radio division and outdoor advertising operations.



Moonves was promoted to Chairman and CEO of CBS in 2003, and prior to that, was President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Television, a position he was elevated to in April 1998. He joined CBS in July 1995 as President, CBS Entertainment.



