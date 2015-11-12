MOG Technologies Partners With Scale Logic

MAIA, PORTUGAL—MOG Technologies, a provider of MXF and centralized ingest systems, and the Bloomington, Minn.-based Scale Logic Inc., which focuses on storage and networking infrastructures, have announced a new partnership.

This new partnership includes the ability to integrate MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL and HyperFS, providing maximum efficiency from ingest into delivery and archiving. Both systems are scalable to the size of organization and its customer needs. The mxfSPEEDRAIL product line provides systems for file-based ingest, SD-HD/SDI capture, digital delivery, real-time playback, transcoding and file conversion. The HyperFS is a file system with Scale-Out NAS and SAN workflow.