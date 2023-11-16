Modern Luxury Media Launches Luxury Lifestyle AVOD Platform

NEW YORK—Modern Luxury Media has launched M/LUX, a new ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming video platform, Modern Luxury said today.

Content creators covering stories across a range of luxury lifestyle topics, such as travel and adventure, art and culture, home and design, fashion and beauty and food and drink, are providing the programming for the new platform, it said.

Modern Luxury Media, the company behind the platform, currently reaches an audience of 50 million people with its print and digital properties. At launch, M/LUX is accessible to an audience of more than 150 million households via Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Vizio WatchFree+, Samsung, MLUXnetwork.com and the M/LUX app, which is available for iOS and Android, it said.

“M/LUX offers luxury enthusiasts elevated storytelling focused on a luxury lifestyle and iconic brands,” said M/LUX COO Heather Lacouture. “As we continue expanding our content offering, we’re thrilled to forge partnerships with the world’s premier luxury lifestyle creators and brands, fostering a trusted environment that promises an unparalleled experience.”

Modern Luxury will integrate and promote M/LUX content across its entire media portfolio, the company said.