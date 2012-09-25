Mobile Content Venture Names Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK– Mobile Content Venture, a joint venture consisting of 12 major broadcast groups that operates the Dyle mobile TV service, announces Rajan Mehta as the new Chief Technology Officer for Dyle mobile TV. Mehta will lead the technical operations for Dyle with Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of the venture.



Mehta will oversee the management responsibilities for content distribution, network operations and in-market signal coverasge of Dyle’s live mobile broadcast programming initiative, which utilizes the ATSC mobile DTV standards.



He will also lead product design, application development, conditional access, digital rights management and consumer device deployment of Dyle. He has led the technical operations for Dyle since 2010, following his contributions to the development of the ATSC-Mobile technical standard from 2006 through 2009.



“With the consumer launch of Dyle mobile TV, we are excited to name Rajan as CTO, as he has already established a track record of success in the initial development and execution of the Dyle technology,” Dalvi and Moreno said in a joint statement. “Rajan's extensive experience in digital media and the broadcast space makes him an ideal member of the Dyle team to drive our current and future technology roadmap.”



In addition to his CTO role, Mehta will remain as executive director of advanced technology at NBCUniversal, where he provides strategic direction for new media products and technology trends. In addition, he also works on technology policy initiatives and participates in a number of industry standards and trade associations.



Mehta has also held positions with NBC Sports and NBC 2008 Summer Olympics, for which he and his colleagues won an Emmy Award in 2008 for “Outstanding New Approaches in Sports Broadcasting.





