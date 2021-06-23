Mo-Sys Unveils Virtual Production Services In Los Angeles

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering has launched on-set virtual production services in the Los Angeles market, the company announced today.

The new Mo-Sys On-set VP Services offering is an out-sourced solution for production companies new to virtual production.

Cinematographers and directors now can focus entirely on imaging and storytelling without spending hours organizing their own virtual production workflow or having deep knowledge of the latest technology, Mo-Sys said.

All Mo-Sys On-set VP Services bookings are supported by experienced on-set virtual production technicians who remain with the production for the duration of the shoot. Mo-Sys plans to roll out the service in other cities, including London, this year, it said.

The new service follows the company’s recent announcement of its Mo-Sys VP Pro XR, an XR server solution for LED volumes. The product is a hardware and software solution with multi-node nDisplay architecture, real-time VP Pro compositor/synchronizer and a new Cinematic XR toolset, the company said.