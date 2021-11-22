Mo-Sys,  APG Partner on Virtual Production Set-Ups

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering and APG Media have announced that they will be partnering on providing customers with a complete end-to-end LED virtual production set-ups, combining Mo-Sys' StarTracker and VP Pro XR with APG Media’s HyperPixel, customized LED wall solutions.

“The appetite for high production values means virtual production is no longer exclusive to big budget movies,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys. “In cinematography, the quality of LED walls has to be as high as possible to deliver the best results and HyperPixel meets this requirement. Through this collaboration with APG Media we are removing the technical complexity from the equation and freeing up production teams to express their full creativity with an immaculate end result.”

The Mo-Sys StarTracker camera/lens tracking system are widely used in virtual productions and the advanced tools in VP Pro XR content server include the unique ability to pull focus seamlessly between real and virtual objects. By partnering with APG Media, Mo-Sys can now offer custom engineered LED tiles and a comprehensive package for tailored LED volume, multi-camera production systems, the companies said.

David Weatherhead, CEO at APG Media added “virtual production is taking off as cinematographers and content producers recognize the impact this model can have on their final output - if they use the right technology. In a segment that is already at the cutting edge, Mo-Sys is a pioneer and a market leader, and this partnership brings huge value to both our customers. By combining our offerings, we can now open the doors to the best technology and help cinematographers to create the stunning content that audiences demand.”

The companies also said that the new Mo-Sys Refinery in Los Angeles will feature a HyperPixel high resolution LED wall and APG Media will add a Mo-Sys VP Pro XR and StarTracker to the offering. The two companies will cooperate on marketing and exhibition, as well as providing support for sales channels.