Mitsubishi Adds Extreme Short Throw Projectors



IRVINE, Calif.--Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America is introducing a new projector design with its EST (extreme short-throw) line of ultra-short throw projectors.



Mitsubishi’s WD380U-EST and XD380U-EST use extreme short-throw lenses instead of mirrors, resulting in less image degradation and less general wear and tear over the life of the unit.





Mitsubishi’s EST projector The first two projectors in the new line-up feature USBA + B inputs, support for computer-free presentations, LAN display, a built-in 10-watt speaker, audio standby, closed captioning, and 3D-ready capabilities. These high-brightness models are equipped with 2800 and 2500 lumens respectively, offering a lamp life estimated to last up to 6000 hours (in low mode). The projectors have a 3000:1 contrast ratio and use Texas Instruments’ DLP technology.



"It’s technological prowess that we use to create imaging wonder, not smoke and mirrors," said Wayne Kozuki, product manager for Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America’s presentation products division. "We’re one of the first brands to offer such a revolutionary lens-based design in our ultra short throw projectors, and with Mitsubishi’s quality, you can rely on our product performance. They are truly state-of-the-art."



Mitsubishi’s WD380U-EST and XD380U-EST projectors can project a 70-inch (diagonal) WXGA image from less than 23-inches away. The models weigh approximately nine pounds. A high-power 10-watt speaker with variable audio output is built in so even when the projector is in stand-by mode, the speaker can still be used.



The WD380U-EST and XD380U-ST offer HDMI support as well as easy set-up options for multiple video inputs. They each have an RS232 connector as well as a built-in RJ45 input that offers plug-and-play connectivity with third-party remote management products such as those made by Crestron and AMX, as well as Mitsubishi’s ProjectorView Global+.



"Mitsubishi is committed to product reliability and providing the best tools for a high-quality education in America. These impressive projectors also offer more for the strapped budgets of many school districts," said James Chan, vice president, marketing, Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America. "They can be cart-mounted for sharing across multiple classrooms, and our unique mirror-free design is our statement of quality and commitment to technical excellence. We’re excited to bring them to market."



Each projector comes with Mitsubishi’s three-year limited warranty on parts and labor, and a one-year limited warranty on the lamp.



-- Systems Contractor News



