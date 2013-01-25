Miranda Technologies Acquires Softel

MONTREAL – Miranda Technologies, a provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for TV broadcasters and multi-system operators, has acquired Softel, a Pangbourne, U.K.-based captioning, subtitling, audio and video description and interactivity company.



“Captioning is a critical component of the playout chain, and one that is often difficult to manage,” said Marco Lopez, Miranda’s president. “By introducing Softel’s technology into the Miranda portfolio and directly integrating it into our iTX solution, we’ll present broadcasters with further efficiencies, not only in the purchase process, but also during deployment and in post-sale support as well. Miranda will continue to support the full Softel solutions suite and honor all Softel partner agreements.”



Softel provides the Swift line of subtitling and captioning products and offers television systems that increase efficiency and add revenue stream opportunities. Network operators can offer interactive TV and second screen applications to subscribers, or improve headend efficiency with the MediaSphere suite or add MPEG ad insertion capabilities with Oliver or choose solutions for ancillary data processing, audio/video description and Teletext.



“Being aligned with Miranda in the Belden family extends our reach into potential new markets and being part of this team allows us to focus on continuous innovation,” said Sam Pemberton, Softel’s CEO.



Miranda and Softel executives will plan the integration, which is expected to be completed by summer.



The Softel acquisition is the latest in a series spearheaded by Belden. Belden acquired Miranda in 2012, and after the acquisition, Marco Lopez was tapped to fill the role of Miranda’s new president. Telecast was also acquired by Belden in 2012, and the company has been branded with Miranda.



