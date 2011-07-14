Miranda Marks Euro Debut of Axino Loudness Product at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Miranda is returning to the IBC Show with a new twist on audio processing and monitoring. Axino is the world’s first such processor/monitor for high program count IP transport streams. A single unit can handle hundreds of programs simultaneously, and provides continuous monitoring and selective loudness control for each program within the stream. Axino can detect loudness issues and automatically makes a log entry, placing the particular content on a "watch list." If the loudness problem persists, then the unit can either alert the content provider to take corrective action or flag the service provider to trigger corrective action within the Axino itself.

