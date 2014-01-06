Miranda Appoints Stephen Stubelt New U.S. Sales VP

MONTREAL— Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, has named Stephen Stubelt to the role of vice president of U.S. Sales.



Stubelt comes to Miranda from Sony Electronics, where he most recently served as vice president of Systems Solutions and Media Solutions.



“Steve has an extensive record of developing and implementing award-winning strategies for the delivery of comprehensive system and media management solutions to production, sports, OB, mobile and corporate market segments,” said Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Steve Ronneberg.