Minnetonka Audio Joins Telos Alliance

AMSTERDAM—Minnetonka Audio is now part of the Telos Alliance.





Tim Carroll at IBC 2015 Linear Acoustic founder and Telos Alliance CTO Tim Carroll made the announcement at the IBC convention in Amsterdam. Terms were not disclosed.



Linear is part of the Telos group of companies, along with Omnia, Telos Systems/Axia and 25-Seven Systems. It makes television audio control products, while Minnetonka Audio Software makes products for motion picture, video, broadcast, game and optical disc production; its products include software kits, plug-ins and enterprise systems.





The transaction was described as a merger of audio processing entities that creates a “seamless audio content chain from creation to transmission.”

