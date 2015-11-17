Mike Thornton Named New SCTE President

WATFORD, ENGLAND—The Society for Broadband Professionals (SCTE) has announced its new officers following elections at the SCTE Executive Meeting held on Nov. 4. Mike Thornton, who had previously served as vice president, has been appointed as the new president of the SCTE. Mike Jones, an executive committee member, has been named vice president, and Dr. Roger Blakeway, the previous president, will now serve as the chief executive.

A number of SCTE officers remained unchanged, including Chris Swires as treasurer; Beverly Walker as national secretary; Sara Waddington as managing editor; and Martin Bailey as webmaster.

Executive committee members were also elected, including Rien Baan; Chris Bailey; Laura Baskeyfield; Dr. Blakeway; John Callas; Mike Jones; Costas Kyriacou; Paul Smith; Swires; Thornton; Owen Williams and David Woollard. Paul Broadhurst and Frank Summerfield were named co-opted committee members.

SCTE sub-committee appointments were also confirmed. That list can be found here.

The SCTE is an educational society and non-profit organization who seek to raise the standard of broadband engineering in the telecommunications industry. It is based in Watford, England.