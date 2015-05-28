Mike Rizzo Named Artel Video Systems President

WESTFORD, MASS. – Artel Video Systems has announced that Mike Rizzo has been appointed as the company’s new president and CEO.

Most recently, Rizzo served as a consultant to small and mid-sized businesses. He also served as president and general manager for the North American unit of Cylon Energy, North American president and managing director of Schleuniger Inc., and as Schleuniger’s vice president of sales and marketing prior to that.

Artel recently acquired the Communications Specialties Inc. portfolio and is continuing to try and expand.

Artel is an employee-owned provider of video transport technologies located in Massachusetts.