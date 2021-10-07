Microsoft Teams, NDI Now Offer Full Compatibility

BERGEN, Norway, and SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Vizrt Group brand NDI today said it now has achieved full compatibility with Microsoft Teams, which allows users to harness the full capabilities of NDI 5-enabled technologies for broadcasts, webinar and other video applications.

NDI 5 is a connectivity and control standard that allows NDI devices to operate on a single IP network for real-time, low-latency video production, Vizrt said.

The enhanced NDI Tools available with NDI 5 unlock new live video production and remote capabilities for Microsoft Teams. These capabilities are easy to enable and configure from Teams through the NDI permissions options within the meetings settings, it said.

“For years, we’ve worked with our close partners at Microsoft to bring NDI support to Microsoft Teams. This announcement, thanks to NDI 5, delivers full integration between Microsoft Teams and the best broadcast equipment available,” said Andrew Cross, president of global research and development at Vizrt.

“Whether virtualizing a townhall meeting or sales event, producing a professional grade broadcast or sharing a high school production with a broad online community, NDI 5 and Microsoft Teams empowers users to make most of every moment — and share it professionally with larger audiences,” he said.

NDI 5 will be available and compatible with Microsoft Teams by the end of October, it said.