Microsoft AdExchange Chief Architect Joins WideOrbit

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE—WideOrbit announced that it has hired Ian Ferreira, formerly chief architect of Microsoft AdExchange, as senior vice president of Programmatic TV and is charged with building WideOrbit’s TV Ad Exchange and suite of cloud-based services.



In his decade-plus tenure at Microsoft, Ferreira led engineering teams to develop advertising products for web and application platforms, including the new MSN platform running on a 30,000-core footprint and Microsoft Advertising’s Windows Ads-in-Apps ad solution. He was also chief architect of Microsoft Ad Exchange (formerly AdECN), where he built out technology and business strategy and led engineering for Microsoft adCenter’s paid search products.



