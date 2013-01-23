Michael Fiorile Elevated to CEO of Dispatch

COLUMBUS, OHIO -- Michael J. Fiorile, president of The Dispatch Printing Co., has been elevated to CEO and Joseph Y. Gallo, executive vice president at the company, was named chief operating officer at the annual meeting on Jan. 22. The promotions were made by the company’s board of directors. Former CEO John F. Wolfe will continue in his present role as chairman of the board and publisher of The Columbus Dispatch.



Wolfe, 69, was named president of The Dispatch Printing Co. in 1973 and Publisher of The Columbus Dispatch in 1975. He has been the company chairman since 1994. Fiorile, 58, has been chief operating officer since 2008 and president since 2005. He joined the company in 1994 as president and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group, overseeing all television, radio and cable operations.



Fiorile currently serves on the boards of Newspaper Association of America, CBS Television Affiliates Board, BMI, Television Operators Caucus, Television Bureau of Advertising, National Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcasters Foundation. He was named 2012 Broadcaster of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable. Previously, he served as chair of the NBC Television Affiliates Board and on the executive committee and board of directors of the Open Mobile Video Coalition.



Also active in community organizations, Fiorile chairs the board of trustees of The Columbus Foundation and serves on the boards of Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Columbus Partnership and the Columbus College of Art & Design. His previous civic responsibilities include serving as board chair for The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, The Buckeye Ranch and Columbus School for Girls. He also serves on the board of State Auto Mutual Insurance Cos. Fiorile and his wife, Karen, live in Columbus. They have two daughters.



Gallo, 48, has been executive vice president and a member of the board of directors of The Dispatch Printing Co., since 2010. He joined the company as vice President and chief information officer in 2006. Gallo came to Columbus from The New York Times organization where he was the executive director of information technology for their shared services center. Previous to that, Gallo was vice president of technology and chief technology officer for Cox Interactive Media; an industry director for Proxicom, and he held IT management positions for both Mobil Oil and EDS.



Gallo serves on the boards of the holding company of The Buckeye Ranch and the Ohio Newspaper Association. His previous civic responsibilities included serving on the operations board of The Buckeye Ranch and on the Groundworks board. Gallo won the 2011 TechColumbus Innovation Award as Executive of the Year for a company with more than 250 employees. Gallo and his wife Mary live in Dublin. They have two daughters and a son.



