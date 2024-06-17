Michael Eberhard Takes Reins As EBU Technical Committee Chair

NAPLES, Italy—The 30th EBU Technical Assembly has elected a new technical committee, which oversees the EBU’s technical work, as well as a chair at its annual meeting here hosted by Italian broadcaster RAI, June 13-14.

Michael Eberhard, CTO of German EBU member organization ARD/SWR, was elected chair of the technical committee. He takes over from Michael Nugent of ERT, who led the committee from 2022 to 2024. Brian Wynne from Irish public broadcaster RTÉ and Annsofi Eriksson from Swedish Radio were elected first and second vice chairs, respectively, EBU said.

Newly elected committee members include:

Gino Alberico (Rai, Italy)

Morten Brandstrup (TV 2, Denmark)

Deividas Grabauskas (LRT, Lithuania)

Harald Kräuter (ORF, Austria)

Monica Palomo (RTP, Portugal)

Ivana Prpic (HRT, Croatia)

Robin Ribback (SRG/SWISS TXT, Switzerland)

Victor Sanchez (RTVE, Spain)

Simon Tuff (BBC, U.K.)

Willem Vermost (VRT, Belgium)

More information is available on the EBU website .