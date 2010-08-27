Miami Dolphins provide in-stadium video highlights with Grass Valley HD replay systems

In preparation for the upcoming NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are giving fans attending home games at Sun Life Stadium a unique and personal multimedia experience via portable electronic viewing devices that feature customized replays, on-demand content and more right in the palms of their hands. This content is created with two Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay systems and is helping to enhance the fans' game day experience.

Each K2 Dyno Replay system consists of a Grass Valley K2 Dyno controller coupled with the K2 Summit production client and is designed to help sports producers and other professionals capture live events in crystal-clear HD and instantly play them out at variable speeds for critical analysis or entertainment value.

The Dolphins are using Kangaroo TV's GAME DAY VISION portable units with an HD-compatible 4.3in LCD screen. The devices were provided to premium seat holders this past season at Sun Life Stadium. The feedback was so positive from the premium seat holders that the team will expand the program to all of its season ticket holders next season. The GAME DAY VISION units were also used during this year's Super Bowl XLIV game, on Feb. 7, when VIP fans were given the handheld viewers.

The Grass Valley K2 Summit production servers and K2 Dyno controllers were interfaced directly with the GAME DAY VISION units. One of the replay systems was used to feed a channel that featured continually refreshed highlights of the Super Bowl. Production personnel were able to update the clips on the fly and add new plays as the game progressed. Thanks to the K2 Dyno system's ability to simultaneously air a playlist and edit it at the same time, the GAME DAY VISION channel could be updated quickly and without being taken off air.

A second Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay system was used to feed a channel that offered viewers the ability to access the best commercials of the Super Bowl, as aired by CBS. An alert was sent to users of the GAME DAY VISION units, similar to a vibrating pulse on a cell phone, which informed users that a new commercial was available. Spots could be viewed about a minute after they aired on CBS.