Miami Dolphins Launch Regional TV ‘Network’

MIAMI: The Miami Dolphins launched their own regional TV “network” over the weekend. The Dolphins Television Network comprises 10 South Florida TV stations that agreed to carry the team-produced coverage. The multi-year agreement includes analysis programming in the way of “The Tony Sparano Show” and “Dolphins Weekly” on game day, plus four specials during the season. Pre-season coverage started Saturday with the Dolphins-Buccaneers match-up.



All game and shoulder programming is being telecast in HD in English and Spanish. The English-language TV broadcasts will be called by Dick Stockton along with Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese and former Dolphin Nat Moore. A radio team will feature Jimmy Cefalo, Jim Mandich and Joe Rose. The Spanish radio team will feature Raul Striker Jr. and Rafael Hernandez Brito of the Univision radio network.



Participating stations include WFOR-TV, the CBS O&O, and WBFS-TV, its MyNetwork sister station, both serving Miami and Fort Lauderdale; Four Points Media’s CW and LATV affils at WTVX-TV, its Azteca America station WWHB-CA, and WTCN-CA, its MyNetwork affil, in West Palm Beach. WBBH-TV, an NBC owned by Waterman Broadcasting, and WZVN-TV, an ABC owned by Montclaire Communications but run by Waterman, will also carry the Dolphins Network in Fort Myers and Naples. Cox-owned ABC, WFTV-TV; sister WRDQ-TV, and low-power indie sister WAWA-LP will carry the sports net in the Orlando, Daytona and Melbourne markets.



The Dolphins said participating TV stations will support the franchise’s business initiatives and its foundation activities in their respective markets.

