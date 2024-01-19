MGM Alternative Inks ESports Content Creation Deal with Global Esports Federation

LOS ANGELES—MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and the Global Esports Federation have announced a deal to work together to create content relating to Global Esports Games, esports athletes, and the gaming lifestyle.

MGM Alternative already produces The Voice, Shark Tank, and Survivor, and GEF, which promotes the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports globally.

The new agreement will involve the creation of new linear and streaming content, as well as live events within GEF's esports conventions and events, the companies said.

Esports has experienced significant growth and success in recent years, with the global esports market estimated at $4.2 billion in 2024. Statista estimates that growth is set to continue with a CAGR of 7.10% between 2024 and 2028.

"With the global interest in esports at an all-time high, we're eager to share the stories and excitement surrounding the Global Esports Games, their athletes, and the gaming lifestyle," said Barry Poznick, general manager, MGM Alternative. "This is the beginning of an epic collaboration with the Global Esports Federation to develop content that appeals to the worldwide audience of gamers and non-gamers alike."

"We are thrilled to unite with MGM Alternative to unlock the incredible potential of esports. This collaboration will amplify the voices of diverse esports athletes, showcasing their compelling stories to the world. Together, Global Esports and MGM Alternative will provide an innovative platform that will power growth and value for the world's esports community," said Paul J. Foster, chief executive officer, Global Esports Federation.