Mexico’s TV Azteca Upgrades to ChyronHego’s BlueNet Graphics

ChyronHego has closed a deal with TV Azteca, one of the world’s largest producers of Spanish language television programming. In a major graphics overhaul, TV Azteca has implemented ChyronHego’s end-to-end BlueNet solution at its headquarters in Mexico City to bring to air high-quality news and sports graphics, social media content, and virtual product placement.

TV Azteca’s complete BlueNet workflow includes multiple Lyric PRO-based Mosaic XL systems for seamless graphics creation and playout, CAMIO for centralized graphics asset management, Paint for the quick creation of analysis graphics, SHOUT for incorporating social media commentary, and Virtual Placement for the easy addition of tie-to-surface graphics.