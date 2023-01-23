Meta to Offer 50+ Live NBA Games in Virtual Reality on Meta Quest

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Meta has announced that it is expanding its partnership with the NBA and WNBA to launch more than 50 live NBA games in virtual reality (VR) on Meta Quest, including five in immersive, 180-degree VR. Those five games will feature celebrity broadcasters Meta said.

As part of expanded partnership, Meta also announced that users will be able to watch NBA, WNBA, G League and 2K League content on both XTADIUM and Meta Horizon Worlds and that it is partnering with the NBA to offer licensed team apparel in the Meta Avatars Store.

The upcoming games in VR will also include the ability to host watch parties with friends.

In Meta Horizon Worlds, users will be able to access game highlights, recaps and archival content.

Users can visit XTADIUM (opens in new tab) beginning on Jan. 23 to access the dedicated NBA Arena where they can watch games and compete in interactive mini-games.

The January schedule, subject to geo-location blackouts includes: