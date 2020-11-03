Meredith Promotes Ken Frierson to VP and GM of WNEM-TV 5

SAGINAW, Mich.—Meredith Corp. has promoted Ken Frierson to vice president and general manager of WNEM-TV 5, Meredith’s CBS affiliate in the Saginaw-Flint, Mich., market. He is currently WNEM’s general sales manager.

In a statement Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery said, “He has successfully led the WNEM sales team and helped the station consistently grow its market share, a pattern I’m confident will continue in his role as general manager.”

Frierson started his career at WSMH FOX66 in Flint and then joined WNEM-TV 5 and Meredith in 1991. He worked at WEYI in Flint as regional sales manager before being promoted to national sales manager. Frierson has also held various Sales and Business Operations positions at local television stations in Peoria, IL, Syracuse, NY, Detroit, MI, and Troy, MI. He returned to Meredith in 2010 as WNEM-TV 5’s local sales manager and was promoted to general sales manager in 2018.

Frierson currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.