Meredith Corp. Promotes Dana Neves and Kevin James to Senior VP Roles

DES MOINES, Iowa—Meredith Corp. has promoted both Dana Neves and Kevin James to Local Media Group senior vice president roles. Both Neves and James will continue to report to Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery. McCreery said he was thrilled to elevate them both to the new roles.

Dana Neves (Image credit: Meredith Corp.)

Neves will oversee all labor relations activities for the Local Media Group and continue to serve as General Manager at WFSB, Meredith's CBS affiliate serving Hartford/New Haven, Conn. She started her career at Meredith and WFSB nearly 25 years ago as an intern and worked her way up through the newsroom ranks as an assignment manager, managing editor and assistant news director. She was named news director in 2006 and promoted to vice president/general manager in 2018.

James will oversee revenue operations for Meredith's group of 17 television stations and continue in his role as general manager at KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS5, Meredith's duopoly in Phoenix, Ariz. James joined Meredith as the local sales manager at KPHO in 2005 and was promoted to general sales manager at Meredith's Fox affiliate in Las Vegas, KVVU-TV, in 2013. He returned to Phoenix in 2017 as the director of sales at CBS5 and 3TV before being promoted to vice president/general manager in 2018.

Kevin James (Image credit: Meredith Corp.)

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets, according to the company.