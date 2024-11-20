Memnon Archiving Services Added to AWS Marketplace

Memnon, a provider of global content preservation and migration services, said it is now making archiving services available on the AWS Marketplace. The partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) will give broadcasters, production companies, and cultural institutions a cloud-based option to preserve and manage media content.

“Preserving content is often an overlooked priority until it's too late,” Memnon CEO Heidi Shakespeare said. “By migrating legacy media to the cloud, we’re not only preserving valuable content for future generations but also making it more accessible and ready to be leveraged. Being part of the AWS Partner Network and listing our services on the AWS Marketplace enables us to offer organizations a more efficient and cost-effective solution to safeguard their digital heritage.

“In the face of technological advancements and the ongoing degradation of physical media, your invaluable, irreplaceable content faces unprecedented risks,” Shakespeare added. “We're eager to address these challenges and partner with organizations to safeguard their media content and ensure its long-term value and profitability."