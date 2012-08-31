MediaSilo Appoints Joe Foxton VP of Business Development

BOSTON—MediaSilo, a provider of cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions, has named Joe Foxton as its new vice president of business development. Foxton will be responsible for developing MediaSilo's market strategy as well as establishing and strengthening relationships with key industry partners and customers in an effort to grow MediaSilo on a global scale.

"I'm very pleased to join MediaSilo during such an exciting time when creative teams across multiple industries are adopting the cloud for collaboration," said Foxton. "From small production houses to major networks and broadcast station groups, MediaSilo has become a standard for cloud-based management of media assets and creative workflows. The company does Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) right, which is hard to find in today's media technology market."

A software designer and production workflow expert, Foxton joins MediaSilo having recently led broadcast strategy at Chyron, a leading broadcast graphics provider. At Chyron, Joe was instrumental in helping the company develop new graphics software-based platforms to meet the changing production technology landscape. Previously, Foxton spent six years in various roles at NBCUniversal, including leading the Newsroom Systems department, which supports NBC News, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, and News Channel. Foxton began his career at Proximity, a creator of broadcast media asset management and transcoding software that was ultimately acquired by Apple.

"Joe's industry expertise and market insight give him a unique perspective on how the broadcast and media industry is evolving and, as a result, how MediaSilo can continue its momentum as an agent of this change," said Kai Pradel, CEO, at MediaSilo. "Our primary goal is to ensure an excellent user experience for creative teams, and we do that by providing a cloud-based media workflow platform that makes the review, storage, sharing, editing, and conversion of content quick and easy."

Foxton is based in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will report directly to Pradel.