MediaKind Promotes Allen Broome to CEO

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced the appointment of Allen Broome as the company’s new CEO.

In the last two year Broome has led MediaKind’s Research and Development organization as company’s CTO and was vice president of cloud engineering at Comcast Cable before joining MediaKind.

Since joining MediaKind in October 2019 as CTO, Broome has helped advance the company’s teams in the industrialization of broadcast-quality OTT streaming while also reshaping its portfolio to enable full-service solutions. Under his technology leadership, MediaKind’s 11-time Emmy-winning Engineering team has successfully broken down the barriers of live video delivery, the company said.

“I am excited to lead the amazing MediaKind team into this next chapter and to continue to drive our innovation leadership in the media industry,” Broome said in a statement on his new role as CEO. “Our goal is to give our customers the freedom to stream live without limits. We’ve tackled the many complex barriers of live video delivery to unlock unprecedented efficiency and ensure quality and low latency at any scale – enabling our customers and partners to focus on their own next-level creativity in content and experience.”

Angel Ruiz, chairman of the board at MediaKind, added: “The Board would like to thank Matt McConnell for his service and leadership and wish him well for the future. With the elevation of Allen Broome to CEO, we have a true Engineering visionary at the heart of our company. Allen is well equipped to lead and guide our future strategy roadmap and technology innovation and ensure that we continue to provide the best level of support and collaboration with our customers and partners worldwide.”